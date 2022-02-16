Marvel Vinyls Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.03 crore, down 9.71% Y-o-Y
February 16, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Marvel Vinyls are:
Net Sales at Rs 75.03 crore in December 2021 down 9.71% from Rs. 83.10 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021 down 21.54% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2021 down 11.74% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2020.
Marvel Vinyls EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.24 in December 2020.
|Marvel Vinyls
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|75.03
|77.09
|83.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|75.03
|77.09
|83.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.07
|53.73
|56.14
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.96
|0.88
|3.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.04
|3.48
|2.37
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.86
|4.88
|4.89
|Depreciation
|1.09
|0.90
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.59
|10.35
|11.68
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.49
|2.87
|3.42
|Other Income
|2.92
|0.03
|0.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.42
|2.90
|4.02
|Interest
|1.00
|0.92
|1.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.41
|1.98
|2.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.41
|1.98
|2.98
|Tax
|0.66
|0.50
|0.75
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.75
|1.48
|2.23
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.75
|1.48
|2.23
|Equity Share Capital
|4.97
|4.97
|4.97
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.11
|3.48
|5.24
|Diluted EPS
|4.11
|3.48
|5.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|4.11
|3.48
|5.24
|Diluted EPS
|4.11
|3.48
|5.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited