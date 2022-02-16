Marvel Vinyls Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 75.03 crore, down 9.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 75.03 crore in December 2021 down 9.71% from Rs. 83.10 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in December 2021 down 21.54% from Rs. 2.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.51 crore in December 2021 down 11.74% from Rs. 5.11 crore in December 2020.

Marvel Vinyls EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.11 in December 2021 from Rs. 5.24 in December 2020.