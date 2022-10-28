 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,930.80 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 29,930.80 crore in September 2022 up 45.73% from Rs. 20,538.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,061.50 crore in September 2022 up 333.73% from Rs. 475.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,381.40 crore in September 2022 up 145.46% from Rs. 1,377.60 crore in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 68.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.73 in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 9,041.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.69% over the last 12 months.

Maruti Suzuki India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 28,543.50 25,286.30 19,297.80
Other Operating Income 1,387.30 1,213.50 1,241.10
Total Income From Operations 29,930.80 26,499.80 20,538.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 13,238.10 12,237.70 9,215.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 8,796.40 7,561.50 6,502.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -154.40 -29.00 -141.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,132.70 1,158.40 962.20
Depreciation 722.60 651.40 756.10
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,149.10 3,659.10 3,144.80
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,046.30 1,260.70 98.80
Other Income 612.50 88.50 522.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,658.80 1,349.20 621.50
Interest 30.50 27.40 22.50
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,628.30 1,321.80 599.00
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,628.30 1,321.80 599.00
Tax 566.80 309.00 123.70
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,061.50 1,012.80 475.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,061.50 1,012.80 475.30
Equity Share Capital 151.00 151.00 151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 68.24 33.53 15.73
Diluted EPS 68.24 33.53 15.73
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 68.26 33.53 15.73
Diluted EPS 68.24 33.53 15.73
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
