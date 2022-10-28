Maruti Suzuki Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,930.80 crore, up 45.73% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,930.80 crore in September 2022 up 45.73% from Rs. 20,538.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,061.50 crore in September 2022 up 333.73% from Rs. 475.30 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,381.40 crore in September 2022 up 145.46% from Rs. 1,377.60 crore in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 68.24 in September 2022 from Rs. 15.73 in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 9,041.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.69% over the last 12 months.