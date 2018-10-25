Maruti Suzuki Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 22,433.20 crore, up 3.05% Q-o-Q

|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21,551.90
|21,810.70
|21,438.10
|Other Operating Income
|881.30
|648.70
|330.10
|Total Income From Operations
|22,433.20
|22,459.40
|21,768.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12,544.50
|12,003.30
|11,863.80
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3,520.90
|3,438.30
|2,327.10
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-780.50
|60.40
|787.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|791.70
|765.20
|666.60
|Depreciation
|721.20
|719.80
|682.50
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2,925.30
|2,841.10
|2,446.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,710.10
|2,631.30
|2,995.00
|Other Income
|526.60
|271.80
|522.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,236.70
|2,903.10
|3,517.90
|Interest
|25.70
|20.70
|15.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,211.00
|2,882.40
|3,502.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,211.00
|2,882.40
|3,502.90
|Tax
|970.60
|907.10
|1,018.60
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,240.40
|1,975.30
|2,484.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,240.40
|1,975.30
|2,484.30
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|74.17
|65.39
|82.24
|Diluted EPS
|74.17
|65.39
|82.24
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|74.17
|65.39
|82.24
|Diluted EPS
|74.17
|65.39
|82.24
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited