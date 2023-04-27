Maruti Suzuki Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,048.00 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

|
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,821.80
|27,849.20
|25,514.00
|Other Operating Income
|1,226.20
|1,195.10
|1,226.00
|Total Income From Operations
|32,048.00
|29,044.30
|26,740.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,981.70
|10,212.50
|11,937.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12,541.00
|11,078.30
|7,871.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-35.30
|-185.00
|-141.50
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,113.00
|1,201.00
|1,025.80
|Depreciation
|739.20
|710.10
|647.20
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,097.30
|3,904.40
|3,620.70
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,611.10
|2,123.00
|1,779.60
|Other Income
|742.80
|860.80
|474.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,353.90
|2,983.80
|2,254.00
|Interest
|99.10
|29.60
|56.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,254.80
|2,954.20
|2,198.00
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,254.80
|2,954.20
|2,198.00
|Tax
|631.20
|602.90
|359.10
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,623.60
|2,351.30
|1,838.90
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,623.60
|2,351.30
|1,838.90
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|86.85
|77.84
|60.87
|Diluted EPS
|86.85
|77.84
|60.87
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|86.85
|77.84
|60.87
|Diluted EPS
|86.85
|77.84
|60.87
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited