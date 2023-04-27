Maruti Suzuki Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,048.00 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,048.00 crore in March 2023 up 19.85% from Rs. 26,740.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,623.60 crore in March 2023 up 42.67% from Rs. 1,838.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,093.10 crore in March 2023 up 41.08% from Rs. 2,901.20 crore in March 2022.