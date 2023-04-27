Maruti Suzuki Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,048.00 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,048.00 crore in March 2023 up 19.85% from Rs. 26,740.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,623.60 crore in March 2023 up 42.67% from Rs. 1,838.90 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,093.10 crore in March 2023 up 41.08% from Rs. 2,901.20 crore in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 86.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 60.87 in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 8,506.90 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.