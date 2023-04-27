English
    Maruti Suzuki Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,048.00 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

    April 27, 2023 / 11:44 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32,048.00 crore in March 2023 up 19.85% from Rs. 26,740.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,623.60 crore in March 2023 up 42.67% from Rs. 1,838.90 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,093.10 crore in March 2023 up 41.08% from Rs. 2,901.20 crore in March 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 86.85 in March 2023 from Rs. 60.87 in March 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 8,506.90 on April 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given -5.92% returns over the last 6 months and 7.59% over the last 12 months.

    Maruti Suzuki India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30,821.8027,849.2025,514.00
    Other Operating Income1,226.201,195.101,226.00
    Total Income From Operations32,048.0029,044.3026,740.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,981.7010,212.5011,937.20
    Purchase of Traded Goods12,541.0011,078.307,871.00
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-35.30-185.00-141.50
    Employees Cost1,113.001,201.001,025.80
    Depreciation739.20710.10647.20
    Other Expenses4,097.303,904.403,620.70
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,611.102,123.001,779.60
    Other Income742.80860.80474.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,353.902,983.802,254.00
    Interest99.1029.6056.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,254.802,954.202,198.00
    P/L Before Tax3,254.802,954.202,198.00
    Tax631.20602.90359.10
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,623.602,351.301,838.90
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,623.602,351.301,838.90
    Equity Share Capital151.00151.00151.00
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS86.8577.8460.87
    Diluted EPS86.8577.8460.87
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS86.8577.8460.87
    Diluted EPS86.8577.8460.87
    Public Share Holding
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

