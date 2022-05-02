Maruti Suzuki Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,740.00 crore, up 11.31% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25,514.00
|22,187.60
|22,958.60
|Other Operating Income
|1,226.00
|1,058.40
|1,065.10
|Total Income From Operations
|26,740.00
|23,246.00
|24,023.70
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,937.20
|10,042.50
|12,066.20
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7,871.00
|7,078.30
|6,050.50
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-141.50
|382.30
|-365.80
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,025.80
|969.90
|900.30
|Depreciation
|647.20
|640.00
|741.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,620.70
|3,214.00
|3,381.40
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,779.60
|919.00
|1,250.10
|Other Income
|474.40
|328.00
|89.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,254.00
|1,247.00
|1,339.90
|Interest
|56.00
|25.20
|32.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,198.00
|1,221.80
|1,307.50
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,198.00
|1,221.80
|1,307.50
|Tax
|359.10
|210.50
|141.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,838.90
|1,011.30
|1,166.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,838.90
|1,011.30
|1,166.10
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|60.87
|33.48
|38.60
|Diluted EPS
|60.87
|33.48
|38.60
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|60.87
|33.48
|38.60
|Diluted EPS
|60.87
|33.48
|38.60
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited