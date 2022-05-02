Maruti Suzuki Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,740.00 crore, up 11.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,740.00 crore in March 2022 up 11.31% from Rs. 24,023.70 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,838.90 crore in March 2022 up 57.7% from Rs. 1,166.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,901.20 crore in March 2022 up 39.42% from Rs. 2,080.90 crore in March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 60.87 in March 2022 from Rs. 38.60 in March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 7,717.80 on April 29, 2022 (NSE) and has given 3.15% returns over the last 6 months and 17.55% over the last 12 months.