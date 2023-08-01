English
    Maruti Suzuki Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,326.90 crore, up 21.99% Y-o-Y

    August 01, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 32,326.90 crore in June 2023 up 21.99% from Rs. 26,499.80 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,485.10 crore in June 2023 up 145.37% from Rs. 1,012.80 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,984.20 crore in June 2023 up 99.15% from Rs. 2,000.60 crore in June 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 82.27 in June 2023 from Rs. 33.53 in June 2022.

    Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 9,820.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.40% returns over the last 6 months and 9.08% over the last 12 months.

    Maruti Suzuki India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations30,845.2030,821.8025,286.30
    Other Operating Income1,481.701,226.201,213.50
    Total Income From Operations32,326.9032,048.0026,499.80
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,483.1010,981.7012,237.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods13,148.2012,541.007,561.50
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-99.60-35.30-29.00
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,460.901,113.001,158.40
    Depreciation747.50739.20651.40
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4,351.304,097.303,659.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,235.502,611.101,260.70
    Other Income1,001.20742.8088.50
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3,236.703,353.901,349.20
    Interest46.5099.1027.40
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3,190.203,254.801,321.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3,190.203,254.801,321.80
    Tax705.10631.20309.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,485.102,623.601,012.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,485.102,623.601,012.80
    Equity Share Capital151.00151.00151.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS82.2786.8533.53
    Diluted EPS82.2786.8533.53
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS82.2786.8533.53
    Diluted EPS82.2786.8533.53
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Aug 1, 2023 11:00 am

