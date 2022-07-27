Maruti Suzuki Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,499.80 crore, up 49.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26,499.80 crore in June 2022 up 49.12% from Rs. 17,770.70 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,012.80 crore in June 2022 up 129.76% from Rs. 440.80 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,000.60 crore in June 2022 up 50.55% from Rs. 1,328.90 crore in June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 33.53 in June 2022 from Rs. 14.59 in June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 8,525.85 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.34% returns over the last 6 months and 17.83% over the last 12 months.