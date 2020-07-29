Maruti Suzuki Standalone June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,106.50 crore, down 79.18% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,106.50 crore in June 2020 down 79.18% from Rs. 19,719.80 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 249.40 crore in June 2020 down 117.37% from Rs. 1,435.50 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 454.90 crore in June 2020 down 84.23% from Rs. 2,884.20 crore in June 2019.
Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 6,282.80 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.97% over the last 12 months.
|Maruti Suzuki India
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,677.50
|17,185.70
|18,735.20
|Other Operating Income
|429.00
|1,013.00
|984.60
|Total Income From Operations
|4,106.50
|18,198.70
|19,719.80
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,325.30
|8,313.60
|9,541.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|928.10
|4,771.50
|4,744.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|683.00
|-293.70
|-194.70
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|730.30
|819.40
|859.10
|Depreciation
|783.30
|823.00
|918.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,303.20
|3,041.50
|2,721.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,646.70
|723.40
|1,129.20
|Other Income
|1,318.30
|880.40
|836.40
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-328.40
|1,603.80
|1,965.60
|Interest
|17.30
|28.30
|54.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-345.70
|1,575.50
|1,910.90
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-345.70
|1,575.50
|1,910.90
|Tax
|-96.30
|283.80
|475.40
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-249.40
|1,291.70
|1,435.50
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-249.40
|1,291.70
|1,435.50
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.26
|42.76
|47.52
|Diluted EPS
|-8.26
|42.76
|47.52
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.26
|42.76
|47.52
|Diluted EPS
|-8.26
|42.76
|47.52
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm