Maruti Suzuki Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 19,719.80 crore, down 12.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 19,719.80 crore in June 2019 down 12.2% from Rs. 22,459.40 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,435.50 crore in June 2019 down 27.33% from Rs. 1,975.30 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,884.20 crore in June 2019 down 20.39% from Rs. 3,622.90 crore in June 2018.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has decreased to Rs. 47.52 in June 2019 from Rs. 65.39 in June 2018.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 5,756.75 on July 25, 2019 (NSE) and has given -11.62% returns over the last 6 months and -41.01% over the last 12 months.