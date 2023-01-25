Maruti Suzuki Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,044.30 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27,849.20
|28,543.50
|22,187.60
|Other Operating Income
|1,195.10
|1,387.30
|1,058.40
|Total Income From Operations
|29,044.30
|29,930.80
|23,246.00
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,212.50
|13,238.10
|10,042.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11,078.30
|8,796.40
|7,078.30
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-185.00
|-154.40
|382.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,201.00
|1,132.70
|969.90
|Depreciation
|710.10
|722.60
|640.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,904.40
|4,149.10
|3,214.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,123.00
|2,046.30
|919.00
|Other Income
|860.80
|612.50
|328.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,983.80
|2,658.80
|1,247.00
|Interest
|29.60
|30.50
|25.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,954.20
|2,628.30
|1,221.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,954.20
|2,628.30
|1,221.80
|Tax
|602.90
|566.80
|210.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,351.30
|2,061.50
|1,011.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,351.30
|2,061.50
|1,011.30
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|77.84
|68.24
|33.48
|Diluted EPS
|77.84
|68.24
|33.48
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|77.84
|68.26
|33.48
|Diluted EPS
|77.84
|68.24
|33.48
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited