Maruti Suzuki Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,044.30 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,044.30 crore in December 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 23,246.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,351.30 crore in December 2022 up 132.5% from Rs. 1,011.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,693.90 crore in December 2022 up 95.76% from Rs. 1,887.00 crore in December 2021.