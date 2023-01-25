 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,044.30 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

Jan 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 29,044.30 crore in December 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 23,246.00 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,351.30 crore in December 2022 up 132.5% from Rs. 1,011.30 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,693.90 crore in December 2022 up 95.76% from Rs. 1,887.00 crore in December 2021.

Maruti Suzuki India
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 27,849.20 28,543.50 22,187.60
Other Operating Income 1,195.10 1,387.30 1,058.40
Total Income From Operations 29,044.30 29,930.80 23,246.00
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,212.50 13,238.10 10,042.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 11,078.30 8,796.40 7,078.30
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -185.00 -154.40 382.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,201.00 1,132.70 969.90
Depreciation 710.10 722.60 640.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,904.40 4,149.10 3,214.00
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,123.00 2,046.30 919.00
Other Income 860.80 612.50 328.00
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,983.80 2,658.80 1,247.00
Interest 29.60 30.50 25.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,954.20 2,628.30 1,221.80
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,954.20 2,628.30 1,221.80
Tax 602.90 566.80 210.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,351.30 2,061.50 1,011.30
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,351.30 2,061.50 1,011.30
Equity Share Capital 151.00 151.00 151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 77.84 68.24 33.48
Diluted EPS 77.84 68.24 33.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 77.84 68.26 33.48
Diluted EPS 77.84 68.24 33.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
