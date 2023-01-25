English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Maruti Suzuki Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,044.30 crore, up 24.94% Y-o-Y

    January 25, 2023 / 09:25 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

    Net Sales at Rs 29,044.30 crore in December 2022 up 24.94% from Rs. 23,246.00 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,351.30 crore in December 2022 up 132.5% from Rs. 1,011.30 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,693.90 crore in December 2022 up 95.76% from Rs. 1,887.00 crore in December 2021.

    Maruti Suzuki India
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations27,849.2028,543.5022,187.60
    Other Operating Income1,195.101,387.301,058.40
    Total Income From Operations29,044.3029,930.8023,246.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials10,212.5013,238.1010,042.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods11,078.308,796.407,078.30
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-185.00-154.40382.30
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1,201.001,132.70969.90
    Depreciation710.10722.60640.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3,904.404,149.103,214.00
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,123.002,046.30919.00
    Other Income860.80612.50328.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,983.802,658.801,247.00
    Interest29.6030.5025.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,954.202,628.301,221.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2,954.202,628.301,221.80
    Tax602.90566.80210.50
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,351.302,061.501,011.30
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,351.302,061.501,011.30
    Equity Share Capital151.00151.00151.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS77.8468.2433.48
    Diluted EPS77.8468.2433.48
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS77.8468.2633.48
    Diluted EPS77.8468.2433.48
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited