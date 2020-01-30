Maruti Suzuki Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 20,706.80 crore, up 5.28% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 20,706.80 crore in December 2019 up 5.28% from Rs. 19,668.30 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,564.80 crore in December 2019 up 5.07% from Rs. 1,489.30 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,886.10 crore in December 2019 up 1.32% from Rs. 2,848.40 crore in December 2018.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 51.80 in December 2019 from Rs. 49.30 in December 2018.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 7,010.30 on January 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 26.06% returns over the last 6 months and 7.41% over the last 12 months.