Maruti Suzuki roars near six week high as brokerages tip shares

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India are trading near six week high as many analysts have increased target price amid expectations of recovery in margins on new products, strong demand, improving supplies and stable commodity prices.

The stock rose 1% to hit a high of Rs 7,853. So far this year it has risen over 5%.

Motilal Oswal Securities has maintained a buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 10,000. Recently brokerage UBS maintained a buy rating and kept a target price of Rs 10,000. Credit Suisse has maintained an outperform rating with a target price at Rs 10,103 while Nomura Research has a neutral rating with a target of Rs 8,627.

Currently Maruti has 39 buys, 8 holds and 6 sell ratings from brokerages, according to Bloomberg.

Motilal Oswal Securities said the product pipeline has just kick-started with upgrades of key models and the firm is on the cusp of new models. While the return of product lifecycle will drive market share recovery (600 basis points by FY24 end), strong demand, improving supplies and stable commodity prices will propel an operating profit margin improvement of 550 basis points. "The recent decline in commodity prices and favourable yen-rupee movement can add 180 basis points to margins (not part of our estimates) and 17% earnings per share (EPS) upgrade for FY24," the brokerage said.

Maruti has lined up exciting launches over the next 2-2.5 years. It has launched upgraded Celerio, and done a mid-cycle refresh of Baleno as well as XL6. Going forward, it would be launching new models (four SUVs), going for a platform upgrade (Alto) and doing a mid-cycle refresh (Brezza).

Analysts say the worst definitely seems to have been over with revenue showing signs of recovery. The export business, strong CNG product portfolio and cost control measures coupled with steady price hikes have led to improvement in margins over recent quarters and helped the company tackle external cost pressures. Going forward, the company will bulk up the SUV portfolio to meet growing demand and compete with rivals in the space.

"Four new SUV brands are lined up for launch over the next couple of years to plug in the gaps in portfolio. Maruti is planning to replicate its highly successful product laddering strategy in the SUV segment, thereby giving customers an option of an SUV at every price point," Motilal Oswal Securities said.