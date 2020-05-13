Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Profit may fall around 30% on lower sales amid lockdown

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is expected to register around 30 percent year-on-year degrowth in March quarter profits due to lockdown in the last 10 days of March. The company will announce quarterly earnings on May 13.

Revenue from operations during the quarter may decline in the range of 15-20 percent due to around 16 percent fall in sales volume, while the realisation is expected to be in the range of 4 percent degrowth to 1 percent growth.

The company's domestic volumes in Q4 degrew by 16 percent YoY and exports fell 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

"Revenue is expected to decline by 16 percent YoY, in line with the 16 percent decline in volumes. Realisation per vehicle is likely to remain flat YoY," said Sharekhan.

According to Narnolia Financial Services, revenue may degrew by around 19 percent YoY and profit may fall 32 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. "Realisation is expected to decline by 4 percent YoY on account of inferior product mix and huge discounts.

Operating performance is also seen weak for the quarter as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is seen falling in double digits and margin is expected to contract due to higher discounts, weak rupee and operating leverage.

"We expect EBITDA to decline by 20 percent YoY in Q4FY20 led by (1) decline in revenues and (2) 80 bps decline in EBITDA margin driven by negative operating leverage (-20 bps) and higher discounts (-60 bps YoY)," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees profit falling 28 percent.

Key things to watch out for would be an update on localisation plan and product launches, demand outlook in the current macroeconomic backdrop, management strategy to gain market share in UV segment (increasing competition) and commentary on margins.