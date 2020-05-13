App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 07:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Profit may fall around 30% on lower sales amid lockdown

Company's domestic volumes in Q4 degrew by 16 percent YoY and exports fell 17 percent compared to same period last year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki is expected to register around 30 percent year-on-year degrowth in March quarter profits due to lockdown in the last 10 days of March. The company will announce quarterly earnings on May 13.

Revenue from operations during the quarter may decline in the range of 15-20 percent due to around 16 percent fall in sales volume, while the realisation is expected to be in the range of 4 percent degrowth to 1 percent growth.

The company's domestic volumes in Q4 degrew by 16 percent YoY and exports fell 17 percent compared to the same period last year.

Close

"Revenue is expected to decline by 16 percent YoY, in line with the 16 percent decline in volumes. Realisation per vehicle is likely to remain flat YoY," said Sharekhan.

related news

According to Narnolia Financial Services, revenue may degrew by around 19 percent YoY and profit may fall 32 percent compared to the year-ago quarter. "Realisation is expected to decline by 4 percent YoY on account of inferior product mix and huge discounts.

Operating performance is also seen weak for the quarter as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is seen falling in double digits and margin is expected to contract due to higher discounts, weak rupee and operating leverage.

Find All Earnings Related News Here

"We expect EBITDA to decline by 20 percent YoY in Q4FY20 led by (1) decline in revenues and (2) 80 bps decline in EBITDA margin driven by negative operating leverage (-20 bps) and higher discounts (-60 bps YoY)," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees profit falling 28 percent.

Key things to watch out for would be an update on localisation plan and product launches, demand outlook in the current macroeconomic backdrop, management strategy to gain market share in UV segment (increasing competition) and commentary on margins.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 07:32 am

tags #Maruti Suzuki India #Result Poll

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday

Saudi Arabia to enforce nationwide 24-hour curfew for Eid holiday

French coronavirus death toll overtakes Spain's, now world's 4th largest

French coronavirus death toll overtakes Spain's, now world's 4th largest

Here's the full text of PM Narendra Modi's May 12 speech

Here's the full text of PM Narendra Modi's May 12 speech

most popular

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation at 8 pm

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

COVID-19 pandemic | Qatar Airways to give away 1 lakh free tickets to healthcare professionals

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Coronavirus crisis | FM Sitharaman may soon announce massive Rs 3 lakh crore stimulus package: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.