MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Automating the Future of Mobility webinar where industry leaders decode how technology that can boost India’s EV future. Register here:
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maruti Suzuki Q4 preview: Double-digit growth in earnings likely on healthy volumes

KR Choksey expects revenue to see a sharp recovery of 34 percent YoY and 4 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on the back of strong volume growth

Moneycontrol News
April 27, 2021 / 08:06 AM IST
Maruti Suzuki India | Representative image

Maruti Suzuki India | Representative image

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

India's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India will report its March quarter numbers on April 27. The company is expected to show healthy earnings growth given strong volumes in Q4 FY21.

Brokerages expect the company to report more than 40 percent year-on-year (YoY) growth in profit and revenue could jump over 30 percent compared to the corresponding period. The operating profit margin may see more than 100 bps expansion.

"We expect revenues to rise by 30 percent YoY in Q4 FY21 led by 28 percent YoY increase in volumes in Q4 FY21," said Kotak Institutional Equities which sees a 43 percent YoY growth in profit. Maruti sold 4,92,235 units in the March quarter.

KR Choksey expects revenue to see a sharp recovery of 34 percent YoY and 4 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) on the back of strong volume growth, while average selling prices is expected to rise by about 3-5 percent YoY due to rise in product prices, better product mix and lower discounts offered during the quarter.

To Know All Earnings Related News, Click Here

Close

Related stories

At the operating level, "we estimate EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to increase by 46 percent YoY led by positive operating leverage offset by YoY decline in gross margin due to rise in input costs in Q4 FY21. We estimate gross margin to decline by 320 bps YoY," said Kotak which sees a 105 bps YoY rise in EBITDA margin for the quarter.

KR Choksey, which expects a 111 bps expansion in margin, said the key things to watch out for would be demand dynamics for passenger vehicle (both domestic and exports); product plans for electric vehicle segment and new model launches; inventory channel status; cost-cutting initiatives; and market response to BS-VI compliant vehicles.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Maruti Suzuki India #Result Poll
first published: Apr 27, 2021 08:03 am

Must Listen

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

Future Wise | Will board exam delays impact your 2021 study abroad plans?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.