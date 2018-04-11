App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Apr 11, 2018 07:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT seen up 20.9% YoY to Rs 2,066.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 21,144.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Maruti Suzuki Swift | Swift will undergo massive changes beneath its skin next year and will adopt the platform used by its highly successful cousin Baleno.
Maruti Suzuki Swift | Swift will undergo massive changes beneath its skin next year and will adopt the platform used by its highly successful cousin Baleno.
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 2,066.7 crore up 20.9% year-on-year (up 14.9% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 21,144.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,137 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More

tags #Auto & Auto Ancillary #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #ICICI Direct #Maruti Suzuki #Result Poll

most popular

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Midcaps trade at a 73% premium vs largecaps; 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Logistics sector outlook: Long and exciting road ahead

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Worst over for the market, top 10 stocks to bet on in FY19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.