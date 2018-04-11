Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT seen up 20.9% YoY to Rs 2,066.7 cr: ICICI Direct

Maruti Suzuki Swift | Swift will undergo massive changes beneath its skin next year and will adopt the platform used by its highly successful cousin Baleno.

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (Jan-March’ 18) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 2,066.7 crore up 20.9% year-on-year (up 14.9% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 15.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 9.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 21,144.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 22.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 3.3 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,137 crore.

