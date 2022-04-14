Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT seen up 16.8% YoY to Rs. 1,362 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 1,362 crore up 16.8% year-on-year (up 34.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,654 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to (up 27.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,991 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More