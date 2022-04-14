Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT seen up 16.8% YoY to Rs. 1,362 cr: ICICI Direct

Maruti Suzuki XL6 | First launched in 2019, the XL6 is essentially a premium variant of the Ertiga. Sold through the Maruti Suzuki’s Nexa dealership, the XL6 may not be as popular as the Ertiga itself. Like the Ertiga before this, the XL6 is also likely to get only a few minor changes for its facelift. Where design is concerned, a new grille will be seen as well as tweaked bumpers and a new set of alloys. All of this will give the XL6 a slightly sportier stance. Over to the inside, a revised dashboard is likely and we will see a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Again, like the Ertiga, the XL6 will carry the same 1.5 litre petrol engine albeit with a bit more fuel efficiency. Producing 105 hp of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak torque, a 5-speed manual will handle transmission duties. The 4-speed AMT gearbox too will be replaced for a quicker 6-speed torque convertor. Both the Ertiga and the XL6 face the same rivals such as the Mahindra Marazzo, the Kia Carens and from higher up the Toyota Innova Crysta.

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

ICICI Direct has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 1,362 crore up 16.8% year-on-year (up 34.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11.7 percent Y-o-Y (up 15.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 25,654 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to (up 27.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,991 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

Read More