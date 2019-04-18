App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Apr 18, 2019 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT may dip 6.3% YoY to Rs. 1,764.3 cr: Sharekhan

Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 21,230.3 crore, according to Sharekhan.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 1,764.3 crore down 6.3% year-on-year (up 18.5% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to increase by 0.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 7.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 21,230.3 crore, according to Sharekhan.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 214.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 227.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 12.1 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More
First Published on Apr 18, 2019 03:38 pm

tags #automobiles #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Maruti Suzuki #Result Poll #Sharekhan

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Scoop: After Katrina Kaif is Ranbir Kapoor now planning to move in wit ...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rocks the casual look in beige as she sashays d ...

Kalank: Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's period love saga marks the highe ...

Avengers: Endgame’s Chris Hemsworth took a roller-coaster ride and t ...

Inshallah: Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt to play lovers in this Sanjay Le ...

Kalank: Netizens review the Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan starrer with hila ...

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all hearts in these unseen pic ...

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have moved on after the Koffee With Karan c ...

Beyoncé's Grammy-winning 'Lemonade' is officially releasing on all th ...

China Sets Up Mars Base Simulator in Gobi Desert, Invites Teenagers Fo ...

Tamil Bigg Boss Fame Mahat Raghavendra Gets Engaged to Prachi Mishra, ...

'Be Careful in The Future': EC Warns Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqv ...

PUBG Mobile Addiction: Class 9 Student Ends Life in Nizamabad After Be ...

Praying For Release Of Modi Biopic As Neither The Film Nor I Linked To ...

Bangladeshi Actors are Popular in Bengal. Why the Brouhaha Over Ferdou ...

Elections 2019: ‘Lok Sabha Elections A Huge Responsibility And I'm R ...

Tottenham and Barcelona to Host First Legs of Champions League Semi-Fi ...

No 'Space' For Sexism: NASA Astronaut To Set Record For Longest Spacef ...

Lok Sabha Phase 2 Elections: Chhattisgarh registers over 47% voter tur ...

It's curtains for 5-time consecutive Lok Sabha winners

Sidhu attacks Modi, says those behind Godhra cannot question him

IMD’s monsoon projections: Can we really predict the unpredictable?

Mukesh Ambani, Arundhati Katju, Menaka Guruswamy among TIME's list of ...

Closing Bell: Sensex ends lower, Nifty below 11,750 as banks drag; Yes ...

Foundation for a stronger economy has been laid for next govt, says En ...

Margin could rise by over 2% after new power plant commissioned at Dah ...

The dos and don'ts to follow while accumulating home loan down paymen ...

Mamata Banerjee vs Narendra Modi: As Lok Sabha election kicks into ful ...

Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Akkineni's Majili crosses Rs 50 cr mark; Madh ...

Video of PJ Kurien translating Rahul Gandhi goes viral: Ridiculing ex- ...

Govt should not rescue cash-strapped Jet Airways, it's not in State's ...

Taiwan Earthquake News: Schools evacuated as quake of magnitude 6.1 hi ...

Champions League: Tottenham expose Manchester City's defensive foibles ...

Travelling without Moving with Himali Singh Soin

Paul Zacharia on A Secret History of Compassion, his relationship with ...

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE will be released globally, company confirms: All you ne ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.