Maruti Suzuki Q4 PAT may dip 32.9% YoY to Rs. 1,326 cr: Kotak

Kotak has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 19) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 1,326 crore down 32.9% year-on-year (down 26.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 14 percent Y-o-Y (down 9.9 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 19,324.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 42.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,937.5 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.