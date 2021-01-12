Maruti Suzuki Q3 PAT may dip 0.8% YoY to Rs. 1,553 cr: ICICI Direct

maruti_suzuki_logo_13292906

ICICI Direct has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 1,553 crore down 0.8% year-on-year (up 13.2% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 11 percent Y-o-Y (up 22.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22,981 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 1.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,139 crore.

