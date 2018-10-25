App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 10:56 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Q2 preview: Brokerages expect a double-digit decline in profit

Maruti Suzuki's profit degrowth is expected to be in double digit due to weak operational performance as well as muted revenue growth.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India is expected to see weak earnings growth for the quarter ended September 2018, with muted revenue growth on disappointing sales volume growth.

The likely weak growth seems to have already been priced in as the stock corrected nearly 17 percent during the quarter and more than 30 percent year-to-date (YTD) from around Rs 9,700 to Rs 6,700.

Revenue

Brokerage houses expect topline growth at around 1-2 percent YoY due to weak sales volume in Q2FY19. The marginal positive growth, which is likely to take place, maybe on account of higher average selling price (ASP).

Maruti volumes are down 1.5 percent YoY and with no significant price hike taken along with higher discounts given during the quarter, it is expected to report muted revenue growth of around 2 percent YoY, Prabhudas Lilladher says.

Kotak expects revenues to increase by 1 percent YoY in Q2FY19 because of lower volume and 3 percent YoY increase in ASPs due to a better product mix.

Emkay also expects standalone revenue to grow by 1 percent YoY (2 percent decline QoQ) led by growth of 2 percent YoY (decline 1 percent QoQ) in realisation, despite fall in volume.

Realisations are expected to fall sequentially despite price hikes, owing to adverse mix and higher discounts, Emkay said.

Motilal Oswal also sais net realisation is likely to improve 3 percent YoY (down 0.5 percent QoQ) to Rs 4,55,618 per unit. Growth in realisation is likely to be driven largely by a favourable product mix, it added.

Profit

Profit degrowth is expected to be in double-digit due to weak operational performance as well as muted revenue growth.

Motilal Oswal, Prabhudas Lilladher, Axis Capital and Emkay Research expect profit to decline by 18-28 percent YoY led by a lower operating margin and other income.

Operational Growth

Brokerage houses expect EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) to decline around 13-17 percent YoY due to weak revenue growth and a rise in commodity costs.

Prabhdudas Lilladher and Motilal Oswal said given the commodity price rise as well as unfavourable Yen movement, margins are expected to be lower by 270bps YoY (70bps QoQ). Axis Capital expects 259 bps decline in margin.

Kotak and Emkay Research expect the highest decline of around 308bps and 310bps YoY in margin.

Hence, Motilal Oswal slashed its FY19/20 EPS estimates by 11/13 percent as it cut volumes by 1.9/3.2 percent and cut EBITDA margins by 90 bp/100 bp, respectively, to factor in currency volatility.

Key factors to watch out for

> Updates on demand scenario, channel inventory, discounting trends, and new launches

> Demand trend in urban and rural areas

> Clarity on action plan under Suzuki-Toyota partnership
First Published on Oct 25, 2018 10:56 am

tags #Business #earnings #markets #Maruti Suzuki India #Result Poll

