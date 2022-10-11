English
    Maruti Suzuki Q2 PAT seen up 247.2% YoY to Rs. 1,650 cr: Prabhudas Lilladher

    Net Sales are expected to increase by 44.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 12.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 29,740.6 crore, according to Prabhudas Lilladher.

    October 11, 2022 / 10:12 AM IST
    Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

    Maruti Suzuki India (File image)

     
     
    Prabhudas Lilladher has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 22) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 1,650 crore up 247.2% year-on-year (up 62.9% quarter-on-quarter).

    Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 213.1 percent Y-o-Y (up 40 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2676.6 crore.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    first published: Oct 11, 2022 10:12 am
