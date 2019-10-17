Maruti Suzuki Q2 PAT may dip 48.5% YoY to Rs. 1,153 cr: Reliance Securities

Reliance Securities has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Auto sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 1,153 crore down 48.5% year-on-year (down 19.6% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 26.4 percent Y-o-Y (down 16.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 16,516.9 crore, according to Reliance Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 54.2 percent Y-o-Y (down 23.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,570.2 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.