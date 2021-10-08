Maruti Suzuki Q2 PAT may dip 48.4% YoY to Rs 708 cr: ICICI Direct

maruti_suzuki_logo_13292906

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto and auto ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs 708 crore down 48.4% year-on-year (up 60.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 5 percent Y-o-Y (up 10.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 18,574 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 49.3 percent Y-o-Y (up 19.4 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 980 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

