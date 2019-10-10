Maruti Suzuki Q2 PAT may dip 47.9% YoY to Rs. 1,166.4 cr: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct has come out with its second quarter (July-September’ 19) earnings estimates for the Auto & Auto Ancillary sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 1,166.4 crore down 47.9% year-on-year (down 18.7% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 24.5 percent Y-o-Y (down 14.1 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 16,944.3 crore, according to ICICI Direct.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 50.8 percent Y-o-Y (down 17.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,687 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.