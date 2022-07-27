Maruti Suzuki Q1 result | Profit jumps 130% YoY to Rs 1,013 crore, misses estimates

The country's largest car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India on July 27 reported a standalone profit of Rs 1,012.8 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, up 130 percent from the year-ago period on a low base.

The standalone profit was lower than a CNBC-TV18 poll estimate of Rs 1,540 crore due to lower other income that plunged more than 81 percent year on year as well as sequentially.

As the year-ago quarter was affected by the second Covid wave, quarter-on-quarter numbers seem more comparable. The sequential decline in the bottom line was 45 percent, affected by weak operating performance, higher input cost and lower other income.

Standalone revenue from operations came in at Rs 26,499.80 crore, a 49.1 percent increase from Rs 17,770.7 crore in the same period last fiscal. Sequentially, the top line fell 0.9 percent, impacted by lower volumes but supported by price hikes.

Maruti Suzuki sold more than 4.67 lakh vehicles during the quarter ended June 2022, a 32.3 percent increase from the year-ago period but a decline of 4.3 percent from the previous quarter.

"The shortage of electronic components in this quarter resulted in about 51,000 vehicles not being produced. Pending customer orders stood at about 2.8 lakh vehicles at the end of the quarter and the company is making efforts to serve these orders fast," Maruti said in its BSE filing.

The company's operating profit for the June 2022 quarter stood at Rs 1,260.7 crore, showing a significant growth compared to Rs 77.9 crore in the year-ago period. Sequentially, the operating profit declined 29.2 percent on high commodity prices and higher sales promotion expenses, partially offset by the hike in vehicle prices and a favourable foreign exchange variation.

The operating profit margin improved by 450 bps YoY to 5 percent for the quarter ended June 2022 on a low base, but the same contracted 200 bps on a sequential basis. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

"The increase in prices of commodities adversely impacted the operating profit in Q1 FY2022-23. The company was forced to increase prices of vehicles to partially offset this impact," Maruti said.

The company said it continued to work on cost reduction efforts to minimise the impact on customers.

The carmaker's shares have rallied nearly 13 percent in the current financial year but have underperformed the Nifty Auto index, which has gained 16 percent in the same period. The stock closed at Rs 8,650, up 1.46 percent on the NSE.