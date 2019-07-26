App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2019 02:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit plunges 27%, still manages to beat street expectations

Other income increased to Rs 836.4 crore in Q1, against Rs 271.8 crore in year-ago period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Maruti Suzuki India's June quarter standalone profit fell sharply by 27.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,435.5 crore despite a three-fold jump in other income, dragged by lower sales volumes and  higher depreciation expenses.

The automaker reported a profit of Rs 1,975.3 crore in the quarter ended June 2018.

Revenue during the quarter de grew by 12.2 percent to Rs 19,719.8 crore compared to year-ago, with 18 percent YoY fall in sales volumes. The company sold 4.01 lakh units in June quarter.

Numbers were ahead of estimates. Profit was estimated at Rs 1,350 crore on revenue of Rs 19,244 crore for the quarter, as per poll of analysts conducted by CNBC-TV18.

The stock rallied more than 2 percent to Rs 5,881.25 after hitting fresh one-year low of Rs 5,685.15 on the BSE.

The operating performance also beat analyst expectations despite being subdued. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) degrew by 38.9 percent to Rs 2,048 crore and margin contracted 450bps to 10.4 percent compared to year-ago.

The company, however, maintained margin above 10 percent level despite subdued environment.

EBITDA was expected at Rs 1,990 crore with margin at 10.2 percent for the quarter, as per poll of analysts expected by CNBC-TV18.

Maruti in its BSE filing said higher fair value gain on invested surplus and cost reduction efforts supported margin, but higher depreciation expenses, lower capacity utilisation, adverse commodity prices and higher sales promotion expenses dented margin.

Demand environment may remain uncertain going forward, it added.

Finance cost during the quarter grew by 164 percent year-on-year to Rs 54.7 crore and depreciation cost increased by 27.6 percent to Rs 918.6 crore compared to the year-ago period due to Ind-AS adjustment.

Tax expenses declined sharply by 47.6 percent to Rs 475.4 crore in Q1 YoY.
First Published on Jul 26, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #Maruti Suzuki India #Results

