Maruti Suzuki Q1 PAT seen up 54.1% YoY to Rs. 2,398.1 cr: Kotak

Maruti Alto | 2,58,539 | Rs 2.64 lakh ex-showroom: Retaining its top position in the auto sales game, the Maruti Alto is the most popular car in India. With sales of about 2.5 lakh units, the car's year-on-year growth was close to 13 percent. (Image source: Maruti Suzuki India website)

Kotak has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 18) earnings estimates for the Automobiles sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 2398.1 crore up 54.1% year-on-year (up 27.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 28.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 6.6 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 22,568.5 crore, according to Kotak.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 53.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 18.7 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 3,577.6 crore.

