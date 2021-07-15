Maruti Suzuki Q1 PAT may dip 483% YoY to Rs. 954.6 cr: Arihant Capital

Maruti Suzuki | Brand Strength Index score: 83.2 | Brand Strength Rating: AAA- (Image: Moneycontrol)

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Arihant Capital has come out with its first quarter (April-June’ 21) earnings estimates for the Auto sector. The brokerage house expects Maruti Suzuki to report net profit at Rs. 954.6 crore down 483% year-on-year (down 18% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 325 percent Y-o-Y (down 27 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 17,452.6 crore, according to Arihant Capital.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 262 percent Y-o-Y (down 30 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 1,395.6 crore.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More