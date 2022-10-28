Maruti Suzuki Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,942.50 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 28,545.90 25,288.90 19,300.50 Other Operating Income 1,396.60 1,222.80 1,250.40 Total Income From Operations 29,942.50 26,511.70 20,550.90 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 13,238.50 12,237.40 9,216.70 Purchase of Traded Goods 8,798.20 7,563.20 6,504.40 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -154.60 -28.70 -141.20 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,140.80 1,166.70 970.10 Depreciation 723.30 652.00 756.80 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 4,148.70 3,658.20 3,144.20 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,047.60 1,262.90 99.90 Other Income 599.20 81.00 505.60 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,646.80 1,343.90 605.50 Interest 30.70 27.50 22.70 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,616.10 1,316.40 582.80 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2,616.10 1,316.40 582.80 Tax 566.10 311.00 122.80 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,050.00 1,005.40 460.00 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,050.00 1,005.40 460.00 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 62.50 30.80 26.90 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,112.50 1,036.20 486.90 Equity Share Capital 151.00 151.00 151.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 69.93 34.30 16.12 Diluted EPS 69.93 34.30 16.12 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 67.88 34.30 16.12 Diluted EPS 69.93 34.30 16.12 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited