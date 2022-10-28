 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,942.50 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:Net Sales at Rs 29,942.50 crore in September 2022 up 45.7% from Rs. 20,550.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,112.50 crore in September 2022 up 333.87% from Rs. 486.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,370.10 crore in September 2022 up 147.38% from Rs. 1,362.30 crore in September 2021.
Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 69.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.12 in September 2021. Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 9,041.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.69% over the last 12 months.
Maruti Suzuki India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations28,545.9025,288.9019,300.50
Other Operating Income1,396.601,222.801,250.40
Total Income From Operations29,942.5026,511.7020,550.90
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials13,238.5012,237.409,216.70
Purchase of Traded Goods8,798.207,563.206,504.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-154.60-28.70-141.20
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,140.801,166.70970.10
Depreciation723.30652.00756.80
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses4,148.703,658.203,144.20
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,047.601,262.9099.90
Other Income599.2081.00505.60
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,646.801,343.90605.50
Interest30.7027.5022.70
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,616.101,316.40582.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,616.101,316.40582.80
Tax566.10311.00122.80
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,050.001,005.40460.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,050.001,005.40460.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates62.5030.8026.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,112.501,036.20486.90
Equity Share Capital151.00151.00151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS69.9334.3016.12
Diluted EPS69.9334.3016.12
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS67.8834.3016.12
Diluted EPS69.9334.3016.12
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
