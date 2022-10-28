Maruti Suzuki Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,942.50 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 29,942.50 crore in September 2022 up 45.7% from Rs. 20,550.90 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,112.50 crore in September 2022 up 333.87% from Rs. 486.90 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,370.10 crore in September 2022 up 147.38% from Rs. 1,362.30 crore in September 2021.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 69.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.12 in September 2021.