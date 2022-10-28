Maruti Suzuki Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,942.50 crore, up 45.7% Y-o-Y
October 28, 2022 / 11:35 PM IST
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:
Net Sales at Rs 29,942.50 crore in September 2022 up 45.7% from Rs. 20,550.90 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,112.50 crore in September 2022 up 333.87% from Rs. 486.90 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,370.10 crore in September 2022 up 147.38% from Rs. 1,362.30 crore in September 2021.
Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 69.93 in September 2022 from Rs. 16.12 in September 2021.
|Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 9,041.95 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 14.63% returns over the last 6 months and 22.69% over the last 12 months.
|Maruti Suzuki India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|28,545.90
|25,288.90
|19,300.50
|Other Operating Income
|1,396.60
|1,222.80
|1,250.40
|Total Income From Operations
|29,942.50
|26,511.70
|20,550.90
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|13,238.50
|12,237.40
|9,216.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|8,798.20
|7,563.20
|6,504.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-154.60
|-28.70
|-141.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,140.80
|1,166.70
|970.10
|Depreciation
|723.30
|652.00
|756.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,148.70
|3,658.20
|3,144.20
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,047.60
|1,262.90
|99.90
|Other Income
|599.20
|81.00
|505.60
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,646.80
|1,343.90
|605.50
|Interest
|30.70
|27.50
|22.70
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,616.10
|1,316.40
|582.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,616.10
|1,316.40
|582.80
|Tax
|566.10
|311.00
|122.80
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,050.00
|1,005.40
|460.00
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,050.00
|1,005.40
|460.00
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|62.50
|30.80
|26.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,112.50
|1,036.20
|486.90
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|69.93
|34.30
|16.12
|Diluted EPS
|69.93
|34.30
|16.12
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|67.88
|34.30
|16.12
|Diluted EPS
|69.93
|34.30
|16.12
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited