Maruti Suzuki Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 20,550.90 crore, up 9.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 20,550.90 crore in September 2021 up 9.57% from Rs. 18,755.60 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 486.90 crore in September 2021 down 65.7% from Rs. 1,419.60 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,362.30 crore in September 2021 down 46.13% from Rs. 2,528.70 crore in September 2020.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has decreased to Rs. 16.12 in September 2021 from Rs. 46.99 in September 2020.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 7,369.70 on October 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 12.11% returns over the last 6 months and 2.56% over the last 12 months.