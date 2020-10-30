Maruti Suzuki Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 18,755.60 crore, up 10.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18,755.60 crore in September 2020 up 10.34% from Rs. 16,997.90 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,419.60 crore in September 2020 up 2.09% from Rs. 1,390.60 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,528.70 crore in September 2020 up 0.49% from Rs. 2,516.30 crore in September 2019.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 46.99 in September 2020 from Rs. 46.05 in September 2019.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 7,117.70 on October 29, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.43% returns over the last 6 months and -7.82% over the last 12 months.