Maruti Suzuki Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,059.60 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,059.60 crore in March 2023 up 19.85% from Rs. 26,749.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,670.80 crore in March 2023 up 42.38% from Rs. 1,875.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,094.50 crore in March 2023 up 42.58% from Rs. 2,871.70 crore in March 2022.