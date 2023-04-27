 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,059.60 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

Apr 27, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 32,059.60 crore in March 2023 up 19.85% from Rs. 26,749.20 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,670.80 crore in March 2023 up 42.38% from Rs. 1,875.80 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4,094.50 crore in March 2023 up 42.58% from Rs. 2,871.70 crore in March 2022.

Maruti Suzuki India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22
Net Sales/Income from operations 30,823.90 27,852.60 25,513.20
Other Operating Income 1,235.70 1,204.90 1,236.00
Total Income From Operations 32,059.60 29,057.50 26,749.20
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 10,982.10 10,211.60 11,937.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 12,542.70 11,081.00 7,872.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -35.50 -185.10 -141.60
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,118.10 1,209.00 1,031.50
Depreciation 739.70 710.70 647.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4,100.60 3,904.00 3,620.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,611.90 2,126.30 1,781.20
Other Income 742.90 860.90 442.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 3,354.80 2,987.20 2,223.90
Interest 99.20 29.60 56.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3,255.60 2,957.60 2,167.70
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 3,255.60 2,957.60 2,167.70
Tax 632.90 602.10 363.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,622.70 2,355.50 1,804.20
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,622.70 2,355.50 1,804.20
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 48.10 36.00 71.60
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,670.80 2,391.50 1,875.80
Equity Share Capital 151.00 151.00 151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 88.41 79.17 62.10
Diluted EPS 88.41 79.17 62.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 88.41 79.17 62.10
Diluted EPS 88.41 79.17 62.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited