Maruti Suzuki Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,059.60 crore, up 19.85% Y-o-Y

|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|30,823.90
|27,852.60
|25,513.20
|Other Operating Income
|1,235.70
|1,204.90
|1,236.00
|Total Income From Operations
|32,059.60
|29,057.50
|26,749.20
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,982.10
|10,211.60
|11,937.30
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|12,542.70
|11,081.00
|7,872.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-35.50
|-185.10
|-141.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,118.10
|1,209.00
|1,031.50
|Depreciation
|739.70
|710.70
|647.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|4,100.60
|3,904.00
|3,620.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,611.90
|2,126.30
|1,781.20
|Other Income
|742.90
|860.90
|442.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3,354.80
|2,987.20
|2,223.90
|Interest
|99.20
|29.60
|56.20
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3,255.60
|2,957.60
|2,167.70
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3,255.60
|2,957.60
|2,167.70
|Tax
|632.90
|602.10
|363.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,622.70
|2,355.50
|1,804.20
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,622.70
|2,355.50
|1,804.20
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|48.10
|36.00
|71.60
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,670.80
|2,391.50
|1,875.80
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|88.41
|79.17
|62.10
|Diluted EPS
|88.41
|79.17
|62.10
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|88.41
|79.17
|62.10
|Diluted EPS
|88.41
|79.17
|62.10
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited