Maruti Suzuki Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,749.20 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y

|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25,513.20
|22,186.20
|22,959.80
|Other Operating Income
|1,236.00
|1,067.10
|1,074.70
|Total Income From Operations
|26,749.20
|23,253.30
|24,034.50
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|11,937.30
|10,042.10
|12,066.00
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7,872.60
|7,080.90
|6,051.40
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-141.60
|381.00
|-366.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,031.50
|977.70
|906.00
|Depreciation
|647.80
|640.60
|741.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,620.40
|3,209.40
|3,382.50
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,781.20
|921.60
|1,253.10
|Other Income
|442.70
|327.90
|89.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,223.90
|1,249.50
|1,342.80
|Interest
|56.20
|25.30
|32.60
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,167.70
|1,224.20
|1,310.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,167.70
|1,224.20
|1,310.20
|Tax
|363.50
|209.90
|142.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,804.20
|1,014.30
|1,167.70
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,804.20
|1,014.30
|1,167.70
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|71.60
|27.50
|73.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,875.80
|1,041.80
|1,241.10
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|62.10
|34.49
|41.09
|Diluted EPS
|62.10
|34.49
|41.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|62.10
|34.49
|41.09
|Diluted EPS
|62.10
|34.49
|41.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited