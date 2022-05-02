 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,749.20 crore, up 11.3% Y-o-Y

May 02, 2022 / 09:12 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 26,749.20 crore in March 2022 up 11.3% from Rs. 24,034.50 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,875.80 crore in March 2022 up 51.14% from Rs. 1,241.10 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,871.70 crore in March 2022 up 37.77% from Rs. 2,084.40 crore in March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 62.10 in March 2022 from Rs. 41.09 in March 2021.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 7,732.75 on April 29, 2022 (BSE) and has given 3.33% returns over the last 6 months and 17.74% over the last 12 months.

Maruti Suzuki India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25,513.20 22,186.20 22,959.80
Other Operating Income 1,236.00 1,067.10 1,074.70
Total Income From Operations 26,749.20 23,253.30 24,034.50
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 11,937.30 10,042.10 12,066.00
Purchase of Traded Goods 7,872.60 7,080.90 6,051.40
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -141.60 381.00 -366.10
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,031.50 977.70 906.00
Depreciation 647.80 640.60 741.60
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,620.40 3,209.40 3,382.50
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,781.20 921.60 1,253.10
Other Income 442.70 327.90 89.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,223.90 1,249.50 1,342.80
Interest 56.20 25.30 32.60
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,167.70 1,224.20 1,310.20
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 2,167.70 1,224.20 1,310.20
Tax 363.50 209.90 142.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,804.20 1,014.30 1,167.70
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,804.20 1,014.30 1,167.70
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 71.60 27.50 73.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,875.80 1,041.80 1,241.10
Equity Share Capital 151.00 151.00 151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.10 34.49 41.09
Diluted EPS 62.10 34.49 41.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 62.10 34.49 41.09
Diluted EPS 62.10 34.49 41.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Cars &amp; Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki India #Results
first published: May 2, 2022 09:00 am
