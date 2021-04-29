Maruti Suzuki Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24,034.50 crore, up 32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24,034.50 crore in March 2021 up 32% from Rs. 18,207.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,241.10 crore in March 2021 down 6.13% from Rs. 1,322.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,084.40 crore in March 2021 down 14.16% from Rs. 2,428.20 crore in March 2020.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has decreased to Rs. 41.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 43.77 in March 2020.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 6,573.80 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.52% returns over the last 6 months and 30.10% over the last 12 months.