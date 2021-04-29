MARKET NEWS

Maruti Suzuki Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 24,034.50 crore, up 32% Y-o-Y

April 29, 2021 / 12:15 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 24,034.50 crore in March 2021 up 32% from Rs. 18,207.70 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,241.10 crore in March 2021 down 6.13% from Rs. 1,322.20 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2,084.40 crore in March 2021 down 14.16% from Rs. 2,428.20 crore in March 2020.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has decreased to Rs. 41.09 in March 2021 from Rs. 43.77 in March 2020.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 6,573.80 on April 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -8.52% returns over the last 6 months and 30.10% over the last 12 months.

Maruti Suzuki India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations22,959.8022,241.1017,187.30
Other Operating Income1,074.701,230.201,020.40
Total Income From Operations24,034.5023,471.3018,207.70
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials12,066.0011,044.208,313.70
Purchase of Traded Goods6,051.405,757.504,772.20
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-366.10218.80-294.30
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost906.00954.30825.00
Depreciation741.60742.00823.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,382.503,268.703,043.10
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,253.101,485.80724.40
Other Income89.70993.80880.20
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,342.802,479.601,604.60
Interest32.6029.0028.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,310.202,450.601,575.80
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,310.202,450.601,575.80
Tax142.50513.60296.30
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,167.701,937.001,279.50
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,167.701,937.001,279.50
Minority Interest-----0.10
Share Of P/L Of Associates73.4059.7042.80
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,241.101,996.701,322.20
Equity Share Capital151.00151.00151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.0966.1043.77
Diluted EPS41.0966.1043.77
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS41.0966.1043.77
Diluted EPS41.0966.1043.77
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Auto - Cars & Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki India #Results
first published: Apr 29, 2021 12:09 pm

