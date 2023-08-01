Maruti Suzuki Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 32,338.50 crore, up 21.98% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 32,338.50 crore in June 2023 up 21.98% from Rs. 26,511.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,525.20 crore in June 2023 up 143.7% from Rs. 1,036.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,963.50 crore in June 2023 up 98.58% from Rs. 1,995.90 crore in June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 83.59 in June 2023 from Rs. 34.30 in June 2022.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 9,820.75 on July 31, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.40% returns over the last 6 months and 9.08% over the last 12 months.