Maruti Suzuki Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,511.70 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

|
|
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|25,288.90
|25,513.20
|17,776.40
|Other Operating Income
|1,222.80
|1,236.00
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|26,511.70
|26,749.20
|17,776.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|12,237.40
|11,937.30
|8,543.50
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7,563.20
|7,872.60
|4,939.60
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-28.70
|-141.60
|-191.30
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,166.70
|1,031.50
|1,072.10
|Depreciation
|652.00
|647.80
|743.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,658.20
|3,620.40
|2,593.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,262.90
|1,781.20
|75.10
|Other Income
|81.00
|442.70
|507.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1,343.90
|2,223.90
|583.00
|Interest
|27.50
|56.20
|22.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1,316.40
|2,167.70
|560.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1,316.40
|2,167.70
|560.60
|Tax
|311.00
|363.50
|121.50
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1,005.40
|1,804.20
|439.10
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1,005.40
|1,804.20
|439.10
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|30.80
|71.60
|35.90
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|1,036.20
|1,875.80
|475.00
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.30
|62.10
|15.72
|Diluted EPS
|34.30
|62.10
|15.72
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|34.30
|62.10
|15.72
|Diluted EPS
|34.30
|62.10
|15.72
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited