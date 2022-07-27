 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maruti Suzuki Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 26,511.70 crore, up 49.14% Y-o-Y

Jul 27, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 26,511.70 crore in June 2022 up 49.14% from Rs. 17,776.40 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,036.20 crore in June 2022 up 118.15% from Rs. 475.00 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,995.90 crore in June 2022 up 50.43% from Rs. 1,326.80 crore in June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 34.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 15.72 in June 2021.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 8,525.85 on July 26, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.34% returns over the last 6 months and 17.83% over the last 12 months.

Maruti Suzuki India
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 25,288.90 25,513.20 17,776.40
Other Operating Income 1,222.80 1,236.00 --
Total Income From Operations 26,511.70 26,749.20 17,776.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 12,237.40 11,937.30 8,543.50
Purchase of Traded Goods 7,563.20 7,872.60 4,939.60
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -28.70 -141.60 -191.30
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1,166.70 1,031.50 1,072.10
Depreciation 652.00 647.80 743.80
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 3,658.20 3,620.40 2,593.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,262.90 1,781.20 75.10
Other Income 81.00 442.70 507.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,343.90 2,223.90 583.00
Interest 27.50 56.20 22.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,316.40 2,167.70 560.60
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 1,316.40 2,167.70 560.60
Tax 311.00 363.50 121.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1,005.40 1,804.20 439.10
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1,005.40 1,804.20 439.10
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 30.80 71.60 35.90
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 1,036.20 1,875.80 475.00
Equity Share Capital 151.00 151.00 151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.30 62.10 15.72
Diluted EPS 34.30 62.10 15.72
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 34.30 62.10 15.72
Diluted EPS 34.30 62.10 15.72
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Auto - Cars &amp; Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki India #Results
first published: Jul 27, 2022 05:33 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.