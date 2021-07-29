Maruti Suzuki Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 17,776.40 crore, up 332.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17,776.40 crore in June 2021 up 332.45% from Rs. 4,110.60 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 475.00 crore in June 2021 up 277.97% from Rs. 266.90 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,326.80 crore in June 2021 up 192.76% from Rs. 453.20 crore in June 2020.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 15.72 in June 2021 from Rs. 8.88 in June 2020.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 7,165.05 on July 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given -5.58% returns over the last 6 months and 14.04% over the last 12 months.