Maruti Suzuki Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,110.60 crore, down 79.17% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:
Net Sales at Rs 4,110.60 crore in June 2020 down 79.17% from Rs. 19,732.60 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 266.90 crore in June 2020 down 119.39% from Rs. 1,376.30 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 453.20 crore in June 2020 down 83.89% from Rs. 2,813.40 crore in June 2019.
Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 6,282.80 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.97% over the last 12 months.
|Maruti Suzuki India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3,679.00
|17,187.30
|18,738.80
|Other Operating Income
|431.60
|1,020.40
|993.80
|Total Income From Operations
|4,110.60
|18,207.70
|19,732.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1,324.30
|8,313.70
|9,541.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|929.60
|4,772.20
|4,746.80
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|682.50
|-294.30
|-194.60
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|738.00
|825.00
|868.00
|Depreciation
|784.00
|823.60
|919.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1,301.40
|3,043.10
|2,721.60
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-1,649.20
|724.40
|1,130.70
|Other Income
|1,318.40
|880.20
|763.70
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-330.80
|1,604.60
|1,894.40
|Interest
|17.60
|28.80
|54.80
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-348.40
|1,575.80
|1,839.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-348.40
|1,575.80
|1,839.60
|Tax
|-101.40
|296.30
|476.20
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-247.00
|1,279.50
|1,363.40
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-247.00
|1,279.50
|1,363.40
|Minority Interest
|1.40
|-0.10
|-0.50
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-21.30
|42.80
|13.40
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-266.90
|1,322.20
|1,376.30
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.88
|43.77
|45.58
|Diluted EPS
|-8.88
|43.77
|45.58
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-8.88
|43.77
|45.58
|Diluted EPS
|-8.88
|43.77
|45.58
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm