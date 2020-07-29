Maruti Suzuki Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,110.60 crore, down 79.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,110.60 crore in June 2020 down 79.17% from Rs. 19,732.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 266.90 crore in June 2020 down 119.39% from Rs. 1,376.30 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 453.20 crore in June 2020 down 83.89% from Rs. 2,813.40 crore in June 2019.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 6,282.80 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.97% over the last 12 months.