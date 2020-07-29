App
Last Updated : Jul 29, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Maruti Suzuki Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4,110.60 crore, down 79.17% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,110.60 crore in June 2020 down 79.17% from Rs. 19,732.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 266.90 crore in June 2020 down 119.39% from Rs. 1,376.30 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 453.20 crore in June 2020 down 83.89% from Rs. 2,813.40 crore in June 2019.

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 6,282.80 on July 28, 2020 (NSE) and has given -10.38% returns over the last 6 months and 12.97% over the last 12 months.

Maruti Suzuki India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'20Mar'20Jun'19
Net Sales/Income from operations3,679.0017,187.3018,738.80
Other Operating Income431.601,020.40993.80
Total Income From Operations4,110.6018,207.7019,732.60
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials1,324.308,313.709,541.10
Purchase of Traded Goods929.604,772.204,746.80
Increase/Decrease in Stocks682.50-294.30-194.60
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost738.00825.00868.00
Depreciation784.00823.60919.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses1,301.403,043.102,721.60
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-1,649.20724.401,130.70
Other Income1,318.40880.20763.70
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-330.801,604.601,894.40
Interest17.6028.8054.80
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-348.401,575.801,839.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax-348.401,575.801,839.60
Tax-101.40296.30476.20
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-247.001,279.501,363.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-247.001,279.501,363.40
Minority Interest1.40-0.10-0.50
Share Of P/L Of Associates-21.3042.8013.40
Net P/L After M.I & Associates-266.901,322.201,376.30
Equity Share Capital151.00151.00151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.8843.7745.58
Diluted EPS-8.8843.7745.58
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS-8.8843.7745.58
Diluted EPS-8.8843.7745.58
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Jul 29, 2020 10:45 pm

tags #Auto - Cars & Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki India #Results

