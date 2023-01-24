 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Maruti Suzuki Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,057.50 crore, up 24.96% Y-o-Y

Jan 24, 2023 / 05:54 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:Net Sales at Rs 29,057.50 crore in December 2022 up 24.96% from Rs. 23,253.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,391.50 crore in December 2022 up 129.55% from Rs. 1,041.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,697.90 crore in December 2022 up 95.65% from Rs. 1,890.10 crore in December 2021.
Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 79.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 34.49 in December 2021. Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 8,417.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.
Maruti Suzuki India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations27,852.6028,545.9022,186.20
Other Operating Income1,204.901,396.601,067.10
Total Income From Operations29,057.5029,942.5023,253.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10,211.6013,238.5010,042.10
Purchase of Traded Goods11,081.008,798.207,080.90
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-185.10-154.60381.00
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost1,209.001,140.80977.70
Depreciation710.70723.30640.60
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,904.004,148.703,209.40
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,126.302,047.60921.60
Other Income860.90599.20327.90
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2,987.202,646.801,249.50
Interest29.6030.7025.30
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2,957.602,616.101,224.20
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2,957.602,616.101,224.20
Tax602.10566.10209.90
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2,355.502,050.001,014.30
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2,355.502,050.001,014.30
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates36.0062.5027.50
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2,391.502,112.501,041.80
Equity Share Capital151.00151.00151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS79.1769.9334.49
Diluted EPS79.1769.9334.49
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS79.1767.8834.49
Diluted EPS79.1769.9334.49
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
