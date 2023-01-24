Maruti Suzuki Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,057.50 crore, up 24.96% Y-o-Y
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:Net Sales at Rs 29,057.50 crore in December 2022 up 24.96% from Rs. 23,253.30 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2,391.50 crore in December 2022 up 129.55% from Rs. 1,041.80 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3,697.90 crore in December 2022 up 95.65% from Rs. 1,890.10 crore in December 2021.
Maruti Suzuki EPS has increased to Rs. 79.17 in December 2022 from Rs. 34.49 in December 2021.
|Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 8,417.10 on January 23, 2023 (NSE) and has given -2.37% returns over the last 6 months and 4.53% over the last 12 months.
|Maruti Suzuki India
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|27,852.60
|28,545.90
|22,186.20
|Other Operating Income
|1,204.90
|1,396.60
|1,067.10
|Total Income From Operations
|29,057.50
|29,942.50
|23,253.30
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|10,211.60
|13,238.50
|10,042.10
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|11,081.00
|8,798.20
|7,080.90
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-185.10
|-154.60
|381.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1,209.00
|1,140.80
|977.70
|Depreciation
|710.70
|723.30
|640.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|3,904.00
|4,148.70
|3,209.40
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,126.30
|2,047.60
|921.60
|Other Income
|860.90
|599.20
|327.90
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2,987.20
|2,646.80
|1,249.50
|Interest
|29.60
|30.70
|25.30
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2,957.60
|2,616.10
|1,224.20
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2,957.60
|2,616.10
|1,224.20
|Tax
|602.10
|566.10
|209.90
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2,355.50
|2,050.00
|1,014.30
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2,355.50
|2,050.00
|1,014.30
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|36.00
|62.50
|27.50
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|2,391.50
|2,112.50
|1,041.80
|Equity Share Capital
|151.00
|151.00
|151.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.17
|69.93
|34.49
|Diluted EPS
|79.17
|69.93
|34.49
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|79.17
|67.88
|34.49
|Diluted EPS
|79.17
|69.93
|34.49
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
