Maruti Suzuki Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 29,057.50 crore, up 24.96% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 27,852.60 28,545.90 22,186.20 Other Operating Income 1,204.90 1,396.60 1,067.10 Total Income From Operations 29,057.50 29,942.50 23,253.30 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 10,211.60 13,238.50 10,042.10 Purchase of Traded Goods 11,081.00 8,798.20 7,080.90 Increase/Decrease in Stocks -185.10 -154.60 381.00 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1,209.00 1,140.80 977.70 Depreciation 710.70 723.30 640.60 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 3,904.00 4,148.70 3,209.40 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,126.30 2,047.60 921.60 Other Income 860.90 599.20 327.90 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2,987.20 2,646.80 1,249.50 Interest 29.60 30.70 25.30 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 2,957.60 2,616.10 1,224.20 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 2,957.60 2,616.10 1,224.20 Tax 602.10 566.10 209.90 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 2,355.50 2,050.00 1,014.30 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 2,355.50 2,050.00 1,014.30 Minority Interest -- -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 36.00 62.50 27.50 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 2,391.50 2,112.50 1,041.80 Equity Share Capital 151.00 151.00 151.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 79.17 69.93 34.49 Diluted EPS 79.17 69.93 34.49 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 79.17 67.88 34.49 Diluted EPS 79.17 69.93 34.49 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited