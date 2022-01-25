MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Maruti Suzuki Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 23,253.30 crore, down 0.93% Y-o-Y

January 25, 2022 / 09:19 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Maruti Suzuki India are:

Net Sales at Rs 23,253.30 crore in December 2021 down 0.93% from Rs. 23,471.30 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,041.80 crore in December 2021 down 47.82% from Rs. 1,996.70 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,890.10 crore in December 2021 down 41.33% from Rs. 3,221.60 crore in December 2020.

Maruti Suzuki EPS has decreased to Rs. 34.49 in December 2021 from Rs. 66.10 in December 2020.

Close

Maruti Suzuki shares closed at 8,052.30 on January 24, 2022 (NSE)

Maruti Suzuki India
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Dec'21Sep'21Dec'20
Net Sales/Income from operations22,186.2019,300.5022,241.10
Other Operating Income1,067.101,250.401,230.20
Total Income From Operations23,253.3020,550.9023,471.30
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials10,042.109,216.7011,044.20
Purchase of Traded Goods7,080.906,504.405,757.50
Increase/Decrease in Stocks381.00-141.20218.80
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost977.70970.10954.30
Depreciation640.60756.80742.00
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses3,209.403,144.203,268.70
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax921.6099.901,485.80
Other Income327.90505.60993.80
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,249.50605.502,479.60
Interest25.3022.7029.00
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,224.20582.802,450.60
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax1,224.20582.802,450.60
Tax209.90122.80513.60
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1,014.30460.001,937.00
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1,014.30460.001,937.00
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates27.5026.9059.70
Net P/L After M.I & Associates1,041.80486.901,996.70
Equity Share Capital151.00151.00151.00
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS34.4916.1266.10
Diluted EPS34.4916.1266.10
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS34.4916.1266.10
Diluted EPS34.4916.1266.10
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Auto - Cars & Jeeps #Earnings First-Cut #Maruti Suzuki #Maruti Suzuki India #Results
first published: Jan 25, 2022 09:11 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.