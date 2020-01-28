Maruti Suzkuki may report today double-digit growth in Q3 earnings

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki, on January 28, is expected to report double-digit growth in profit, revenue and operating income YoY for the quarter ended December 2019.

The stock rallied nearly 10 percent during the quarter, in line with Nifty Auto index (up 10 percent and outperformed Nifty50 up, 6 percent).

Brokerages expect the profit to rise in the range of 12-30 percent (YoY) during the quarter driven by strong operating income and realisation per unit. The low base of last year was the main reason for double-digit growth as the company reported decline in profit for last five quarters.

Revenue is likely to grow more than 11 percent compared to year-ago on account of increase in volumes and realisation.

Maruti sold more than 4.37 lakh units in December quarter, increased by 2 percent YoY and 29 percent sequentially.

"We expect revenues to increase by 16 percent YoY in Q3FY20 led by (1) 2 percent YoY in increase in volumes and (2) 9 percent YoY increase in ASPs due to introduction of new safety regulations for entry-level cars and migration of the petrol portfolio to BS-VI," said Kotak Institutional Equities which expects profit growth of 17.3 percent YoY.

The operating performance during the quarter is expected to be strong with strong margin expansion despite higher discounts, driven by product-mix and better operating leverage.

"We expect MSIL's operating margins to improve around 190bps QoQ due to driven by – 1) better mix – higher share of diesel vehicles; 2) easing commodity costs and operating leverage benefits," said Edelweiss which sees profit growth of 30 percent YoY and 43 percent QoQ, and EBITDA growth of 29 percent YoY/55 percent QoQ.

Kotak expects EBITDA to increase by 33 percent YoY in Q3FY20 led by (1) 16 percent YoY increase in revenues and (2) 148 bps expansion in margin driven by operating leverage benefits, partly offset by higher discounts. The quarter-on-quarter expansion in margin could be 184bps.