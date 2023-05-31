Maruti Infra Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 13.44 crore, up 12.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 13.44 crore in March 2023 up 12.32% from Rs. 11.97 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.85 crore in March 2023 up 56.58% from Rs. 0.54 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.53 crore in March 2023 up 28.57% from Rs. 1.19 crore in March 2022.

Maruti Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.68 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.

Maruti Infra shares closed at 112.47 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 73.43% returns over the last 6 months and 122.05% over the last 12 months.