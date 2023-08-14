Maruti Infra Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 6.89 crore, up 95.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 6.89 crore in June 2023 up 95.28% from Rs. 3.53 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.08 crore in June 2023 up 1305.33% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.59 crore in June 2023 up 467.86% from Rs. 0.28 crore in June 2022.

Maruti Infra EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.06 in June 2022.

Maruti Infra shares closed at 111.50 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 19.06% returns over the last 6 months and 106.86% over the last 12 months.